MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Administrator of Elections confirms some early voters at the Berclair Church of Christ may have been given an incorrect ballot.

Linda Phillips, the Administrator of Elections, said the issue was not related to the new voting machines or the use of paper ballots. However, they are still investigating to find out exactly what went wrong.

“I am still working on that. It appears to just be a clerical error,” Phillips said.

However, Phillips said the problem has been fixed.

“Yeah, the problem has been solved. Voters will get the correct ballot tomorrow and we are still analyzing the root cause, but voters can be confident they will get the right ballot tomorrow,” she said.

Melody Haspel has voted in Berclair for years. She said she was pleased the voting process was quick and easy and the lines were not long, but she would like to know if she received the wrong ballot.

“I think somebody needs to go through those ballots and find out who we or they are and get in touch with everybody that voted. I have no way of knowing if I voted the right way or the wrong way or if I got the right ballot or the wrong ballot,” she said.

Haspel said she would like to have the chance to vote for the candidates in her precinct if she did get a wrong ballot.

“There has got to be a way to keep up with our votes. I think we should be sent a handwritten registered letter or something. This is kind of a big deal,” she said.

Voting locations in Shelby County open Tuesday at 7 a.m. Phillips said she will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more information on how voters were given incorrect ballots.