MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A friendly competition is underway among law enforcement agencies across the state.
It’s all part of the 19th annual law enforcement challenge. The Tennessee Highway Safety OIffice is offering the “Tennessee’s Best-Looking Cruiser Award.”
Voters have from now until next Friday, June 30, to pick the best-looking cruiser. The contest winner will be awarded on August 4.
That agency will then go on to compete in a national competition.
To see the contestants and vote, click here.