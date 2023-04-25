MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army is known for its ringing bells and red kettles at Christmas time, but the reality is need knows no season.

On May 18, WREG is supporting The Salvation Army with a Kettle365 Day of Giving telethon. Money raised during the telethon will provide outreach, holistic counseling, and services to those in need all year long.

Right now, they are looking for volunteers to help answer phones on May 18. Sign up here to volunteer.

For more information about Kettle365 and how you can support your community all year, click here.