MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 200 FedEx volunteers filled thousands of care packages for our men and women in uniform just in time for the holiday season.

Inside Streets Ministries along Vance Avenue, men and women donning purple shirts created care packages for those in uniform serving here and abroad.

This is personal for marine Brock Carlson.

“I actually was a recipient of one of these packages in the first Gulf War,” Carlson said.

Carlson knows firsthand the excitement of knowing you’re not forgotten, while also getting some of your favorites.

“Really honestly, hot sauce. It was the most important thing at the time,” Carlson said.

There was a lot of enthusiasm Friday as these volunteers worked with precision to bag up in order to box up before taping up these kits to be shipped off.

Ann Jarvis is with United Service Organization, an organization proudly supporting those protecting the USA. They have teamed up with FedEx helping to make this happen.

“It’s exciting you can feel the energy in the room, everyone is really happy to be here,” Jarvis said. “FedEx cares and USO is a caring partnership.”

When all was said and done, 19,000 packages were carefully created.

“This is something we truly believe in,” Carlson said.