MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, volunteers met up at Medal of Honor Park to pick up trash in the area.

Republic Services hosted the community service day in partnership with Memphis City Beautiful in honor of MLK Day.

“We have people riding by waving and honking their horns. It means a lot to them. To us, it is just a couple of hours of service. For them, it means they don’t have to ride to and from work, to and from home, church, school etc., and see litter,” said David Burgess, Program Coordinator for Memphis City Beautiful

Sorority members of Alpha Kappa Alpha at the University of Mississippi lent their time to the effort. They say community service is what their organization is all about, and they are happy to be in Memphis giving back.

“We come from neighborhoods like this. It is just us picking up for our people and for the people of Memphis and whatever communities that we are from,” said Taylar Richardson, AKA.

In addition to the day of community service, the Republic Services Charitable Foundation also donated $35,000 to Memphis City Beautiful.

Ms. Donald with the Tchulahoma Neighborhood watch says time, donations, and events like this are needed for specific communities. “We need a lot of help in the community and Oakhaven area. There are people who care about this area, but you have people that come from other areas and just dump trash.”

Organizers say cleaning up in neighborhoods is something they do year-round. However, around MLK Day is when they see the most volunteers.

“It is great to see the overwhelming effort that you sometimes see on MLK Service Day. We love it. This is a beautiful community, so we are happy to serve here,” said Burgess.