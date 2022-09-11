MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Union Center / Theo Volunteer Fire Department in Alcorn County, Mississippi had a rescue vehicle stolen on September 11, the department said in Facebook post.

Early Sunday, September 11, the Union Center / Theo Fire Department said one of their rescue trucks had been taken.

The truck has the following written on both sides, “Union Center/Theo Fire Dept.” and “In Memory of HC Bates.”

If you think you have seen this vehicle, you are urged to contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.