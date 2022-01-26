MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A sea of blue will fill the streets of Memphis on Wednesday as police honor an officer who died in the line of duty last week.

Corille “CJ” Jones died Thursday when his patrol car collided with another vehicle near the corner of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road.

Police say the 32 year-old was responding to a call when it happened. The other driver, Malik Estridge, also died.

Visitation for Jones is from 3 until 6 Wednesday afternoon at Hope Church on Walnut Grove Road in Cordova.

The sea of blue will follow the visitation. Jones’ funeral is Thursday at 11. He’ll be buried afterward at the Holy Temple Cemetery in Brighton.