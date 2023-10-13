Funeral arrangements have been set for former city councilwoman Janet Hooks, who died Tuesday at age 70.

Loved ones say they will join in celebrating hooks’ life and honoring her memory next week.

Her visitation will be held at Serenity Funeral Home on Monday, October 16, from 2 to 7 p.m.

The memorial service will be the following day at Grace-Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. A repast will follow the service at Serenity Funeral Home.

Hooks served on the Memphis City Council for 16 years. Following her term, she served in interim Mayor Myron Lowery’s and Mayor AC Wharton’s administration as the director of Parks and Neighborhoods.

Hooks was appointed by the Shelby County Commission as special advisor to the Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert this year.