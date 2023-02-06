MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets.

Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police.

On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police were called to South Memphis near Preston for a suspicious call. They discovered a woman was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives responded to yet another shooting Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Maple Leaf Cove in Southeast Memphis. The victim was found several miles away critically injured.

Those living close to Maple Leaf Cove described it like living in a warzone. Resident told us that this is not the first time this year that police have been called to the community. They’re concerned it won’t be the last time.

Sunday at 10:15 a.m., a man was pronounced dead along Mill Stream Drive in Whitehaven.

Detectives said police were shot at in the area of Mt. Moriah and Emerald. Fortunately no officers were hit, but a squad car was.

Minutes later, around 4:30 pm, I-240 at Perkins Road is where another shooting victim was found before being rushed to the hospital. They’re now fighting to survive.

A man was shot just before 10 p.m. Sunday along Kruger Road. Unfortunately, he did not survive.

Detectives told us, the gunmen who shot at police got away in a Nissan with no back window and no tags with the passenger-side window covered with a green towel.

As it stands, there have been 24 murders recorded in the city of Memphis and 32 homicides in 2023 so far. Compared to this same time in 2022, there were 26 murders and 32 homicides.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.