MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened overnight, including a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Just before ten this morning, police took down the crime tape of a massive scene in Parkway Village where a deadly officer-involved shooting took place.

Memphis police say just before midnight, officers tried to pull over a white Infiniti near American Way and Goodlett.

Officers say it took off, lost control and ended up in a park.

A man who lives nearby says he woke up to the chaos. “[The] car was sitting over there, and the door was open. I got up,” he said.

TBI is now investigating and tells us that at least three people got out of the car when it went into the grassy field. They took off, and officers chased one of them down Cochese.

The TBI says the two exchanged gunfire, killing the man. The officer wasn’t injured.

Across town in Hickory Hill, crime tape lingers at Kirby and Raines.

Police say around 1 a.m., they found a man and a female juvenile shot to death.

Officers haven’t said what led up to the violence here, just that the shooter or shooters got away in a dark-colored sedan.

MPD says there were at least two more shootings overnight.

On Twitter, they stated one man was shot on Sharpe in Cherokee around 2:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another man was shot on Ethel in Orange Mound around 12:30 a.m. He was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Many who live near the crime scenes tell WREG that they’re fed up with the violence and waking up to hear about another life cut short.

The TBI hasn’t released the name of the person shot by police, and MPD hasn’t released any of the victims’ names.

They also haven’t said whether any suspects in any of the incidents have been arrested.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.