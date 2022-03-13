MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vigil was held Sunday evening for Rodriques “Little Rocky” Minor who was shot in downtown Memphis last week.

Minor was 15 years old at the time of his death, and it has been an emotional week for those who knew and loved “Rocky” Minor, especially his dad, Rodriques Minor Sr.

“I can’t hear his voice to say dad no more,” Minor Sr. said. “That’s all he used to know, dad, dad.”

Dozens were at the vigil grieving who he was and what he could have become at the vigil, including his former coach, Robert Smith.

“Rocky was a great kid, man,” Smith said. “Always smiling, never did anything wrong. I hate that this what brought us all together for this young man cause it was definitely undeserving.”

The 15-year-old was killed in a double shooting in downtown Memphis last week. MPD say the shooting stemmed from a fight.

Growing up, Rocky was a part of the Memphis Shelby Police Activities League, which is a non-profit mentoring organization. Craig Little is the founder and was Rocky’s mentor.

“We’re hoping that this moment will spark some sort of movement not only in our community, but citywide,” Little said. “We lose about two kids a year just in our program, approximate two kids a year. We lose about two kids a year through our program services, and it’s deadly.”

It is also painful for the family as they say goodbye to Little Rocky for one final time.

“I don’t know how I’m going to get through this,” Minor Sr. said. “I just miss him. I love you too son. I’m going to miss you.”

Memphis Police said they are still searching for a suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting, call (901)-528-CASH.