MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint in a Parkway Village strip mall.

It happened around 11 a.m. last Wednesday as the woman was leaving Super Discount Wigs on American Way.

Surveillance video shows a hooded man run up to her with a gun. Investigators said he demanded all her belongings including the keys to her car. She dropped her purse in fear. Then, she ran back to the store as the gunman and another armed man got in her car.

Photo provided by MPD

Kevin Park runs the wig shop.

“She ran in and started screaming saying they got me,” he said. “We called the police and went outside but, at that time, they just took off.”

Park said the woman is a frequent customer.

“She just came to shop, normal day and we really don’t have any situations like this before,” he said. “So, she didn’t expect anything and, next thing you know, guys are jumping at her with guns.”

Investigators said the thieves threw her credit cards and cell phone out of the vehicle before speeding away. They also said officers found the car in South Memphis two days later, but it was abandoned and the thieves were nowhere to be found.

“These guys looked very young,” Park said. “I feel really bad because these high school kids, they looked like high school kids, they probably going to be living a life of crime and going in and out of jail their whole lives.”

Park is glad he caught the robbery on surveillance video.

“I think definitely if enough people see this (video) they’re going to know who these guys are,” he said. “And if enough people see it around them somebody’s going to come up and talk to the police and they’ll be captured.”

If you know anything about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.