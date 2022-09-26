MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a woman who they say attacked workers at Dodge’s Chicken on Elvis Presley Boulevard Sunday night.

Surveillance video shows the woman reaching across the counter, hitting one of the workers, and pushing the cash register off the counter.

Police say she hit the worker after an argument. They say she also threatened to shoot another employee before running out of the store.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police say she is 5’5″ and 120 pounds with long hair. She wore a gray or green shirt, pants, and black and white tennis shoes during the incident.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.