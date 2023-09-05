MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a male trying to rob a Whitehaven Walgreens pointed his gun at a clerk’s head and threatened them when they couldn’t open their register.

The suspect left the Elvis Presley Boulevard store without the money and was caught on camera pointing his weapon at the cashier several times.

Robbery suspect at Whitehaven Walgreens

The victim said the suspect, who came into the store wearing a ski mask, face mask, and gray hoodie, approached the checkout counter and pretended to purchase candy before pulling out a black and silver gun and demanding money.

The clerk said the suspect became angry when they couldn’t open the drawer and made threats while pointing the gun toward their head.

3400 block of Elvis Presley Blvd.

The robbery attempt happened at a store with a mobile camera in the parking lot.

Walgreens has recently added the security systems to a number of Memphis stores. The security systems are also blaring classical music, which Walgreens said is designed to help deter loitering on the premises.