MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released surveillance video of two men wanted in a violent robbery at the Tops BBQ on Union Avenue earlier this month.

Investigators said the armed robbers entered the business through a back door at around 11:30 in the morning on September 9 and “violently threw” all of the employees on the floor.

Tops BBQ Suspect. Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

They said one of the suspects held the employees at gunpoint while the other took money from the cash register.

In the store’s surveillance footage, a male in a black hoodie opens the register and removes two trays of cash.

Tops BBQ robbery suspect. Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

The suspects also left through the back of the store and were seen running away from the business.

If you recognize the robbers or have any information that can help police find them, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.