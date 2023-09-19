MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was shot in the leg after he was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Highland Heights on Tuesday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call at 3:00 a.m. at the Citgo Gas Station on Highland Street. The victim stated he had gotten out of his car to walk into the store when two suspects approached him.

Police say the suspects got out of a four-door 2021 gray Nissan Rogue, robbed the victim at gunpoint, and shot him in the leg.

One of the suspects then took the victim’s gray 2005 Ford 500 and drove Northbound on Highland Street, trailed by the second suspect.

The suspects were two unknown males wearing ski masks, black hooded sweatshirts, and black jeans, police say.

The gray Nissan Rogue that was used in the robbery was reportedly stolen during a carjacking. It was recovered by police near Macon Road and National Street.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.