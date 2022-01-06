MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two men who they say robbed Sonic Drive-In on Sunday afternoon around 5:00.

According to MPD, the robbery happened at the 4100 block of Kirby Parkway when two men entered the business and demanded money from the cash register. One suspect was armed with a handgun pointed at employees.

The suspects took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene in a black Sedan. Officers believe the car is a Toyota Camry.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt with colorful angel wings, a bedazzled belt, black pants and black shoes.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a dark gray bubble coat, black pants, black shoes. Police also believe he is armed with a handgun.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.