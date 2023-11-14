MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is currently looking for two men who were caught on video in a stolen Infiniti with a bumper sticker on the back that says, “Don’t follow me, I do crazy sh*t.”

According to MPD, the vehicle was stolen from the 3200 block of Powers Road in Raleigh on November 8. The Infiniti is a two-door dark blue Q60 with a temporary tag.

(Photo Courtesy: The Memphis Police Department)

(Photo Courtesy: The Memphis Police Department)

On November 10 at 2:45 p.m., two men in a two-door Infiniti robbed a man at gunpoint at an East Memphis gas station in the 1600 Block of Getwell Road.

Later that day, around 5:40 p.m., the same Infiniti pulled up to a gas station in Parkway Village and robbed another man.

On November 12 at 2 a.m., police say the Infiniti was caught on video being abandoned at a hotel in the 2700 block of South Perkins Road. Two men got out of the vehicle.

(Photo courtesy: The Memphis Police Department) (Photo courtesy: The Memphis Police Department)

The driver was wearing a red hoodie and carrying a black backpack. The passenger was wearing a gray hoodie and carrying an AR-15-style rifle. They were then picked up by a black two-door Dodge Challenger with a hooded scoop and tinted windows.

MPD says the abandoned Infiniti was found with several bullet holes in the driver’s door with a broken window, a broken sunroof, and what appeared to be blood in the driver’s seat. There was also a handicap hang tag in the car.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.