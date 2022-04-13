MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two pickups and a car appeared to be stuck in flash flooding Wednesday afternoon on the south end of downtown Memphis.

Our cameras caught the action around 5:15 where Riverside Drive turns to Interstate 55, near the Channel 3 Drive exit ramp.

Several men in one truck appeared to be attempting to help the other truck out of the water using a tow rope.

The underpass is an a trouble spot that is often affected by flash flooding during severe weather events, such the one rolling through the area Wednesday.

Lightning outside the WREG studios (Matt Brewer, WREG)

Trucks stuck in flash floods at Riverside and I-55 (WREG)

Flooding in Southaven (Robert Duncan)

Cloud formation in Caraway, Ark. (Tim Rodney)

Flooding in Hickory Hill (Michael Pegues)