MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are wanted after police say they stole as much merchandise as they could carry from two Millington stores last month.

Millington Police say on November 28, around 10:15 a.m., three men went into Beall’s Department Store on Highway 51 and grabbed arm loads of men’s clothing and jewelry.

A white Audi Q7 driven by another man was waiting near the front door while the suspects were inside, police say. When the suspects left the store, they got in the Audi and took off.

Courtesy: Millington Police Department

The white Audi that was used during the thefts (Courtesy: Millington Police Department)

Police say the suspects then went to the Rack Room Shoes store nearby and grabbed as many pairs of Nikes tennis shoes and Durango boots as they could carry.

A video posted on the Millington Police Department’s Facebook page shows two of the suspects loading the shoes into the same white Audi. One of the suspects can be seen climbing into the trunk before they got away.

The Millington Police Department is asking anyone with information about these thefts or the suspects to call them at 901-873-5623 or call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.