MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a business burglary at the Target on Colonial around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.



Police said that officers spoke to the store manager and they said six unknown men broke into the store with a sledgehammer and crowbar. Memphis Police posted this video showing the incident.



The manager said the thieves made off with about $19,280 worth of items.



Police said the thieves occupied a silver, two-door Dodge Challenger, a silver four-door Infiniti G35, and a black four-door Infiniti. MPD said these same suspects tried to break into Dillard’s at Wolfchase Mall around 3:20 that same morning.



MPD is asking that if you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.