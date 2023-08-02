MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man filling up his vehicle at a Nutbush gas station Saturday was shot after two men at the pump behind got in a fight.

Police are looking for the driver of a Tesla who was caught on camera at the Macon Road Texaco firing the shot. Another man is seen running away after the shooting.

The victim was shot in the leg and is now recovering at his father’s home. Frank Sanders said the bullet went through a muscle in his son’s right leg, but it could have been much worse.

“I think he was blessed,” said Sanders. “I’m glad it wasn’t an upper shot.”

Victim recovering after being shot at Nutbush gas station

Sanders said his son Corey heard some people arguing and then heard a gunshot. He said his son didn’t realize he had been hit until a woman told him he was bleeding.

“He went to his aunt’s house right up the street and called an ambulance and police,” Sanders said. “It really scared me. I was scared. I didn’t know what shape he was in.”

The victim said he wasn’t sure who fired the gun, but in the store’s surveillance footage, you can see the driver of the Tesla arguing with a man standing next to his car window before pulling out a gun.

The Tesla is also seen backing up and driving away. Sanders said his son was filling up his work van on his way to work when it happened.

“You know it’s not good. You got to be careful,” he said, “You just never know; you never know anymore. The world has changed.”

Police said the Tesla had a temporary or unknown Texas tag. If you recognize the vehicle or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.