MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint with a Halloween cat mask on.

Sunday, officers responded to a robbery in the 3600 block of Winplace Road. A man wearing a black Halloween cat mask entered the store with a black semi-automatic gun.

He allegedly went to the cash register and demanded money from the safe. The cashier gave him money and several packs of Newport 100 cigarettes.

The suspect then left the store.

MPD says no arrests have been made and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.