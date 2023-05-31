MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Theories abound about the source of a bright light seen streaking through the sky over north Mississippi late Tuesday night.

“So….. what was this in the sky a few minutes ago?” Laura Jenkins posted, along with video, in the Hernando Happenings Facebook group Tuesday night. The minute-and-a half video had more than 180 comments by noon the next day, with many saying they’d seen it, too.

But what was it? A meteor, or something more?

WREG Meteorologist and Hernando resident Todd Demers said it was a SpaceX capsule re-entering the atmosphere after a space flight.

News sources report that a SpaceX Dragon capsule with four astronauts on a private 10-day mission returned to earth around 10 p.m. CT Tuesday. They had been docked at the International Space Station for days, and splashed down in the ocean off the coast of Florida.

Our sister station in Little Rock reported that the rocket also was seen — and heard — over Arkansas before it entered Mississippi airspace.