MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A video captured the Collierville Police Department’s quick response after a surgeon was fatally shot inside a clinic Tuesday afternoon.

Collierville Police said orthopedic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Mauck was shot and killed by a patient Tuesday afternoon inside the Campbell Clinic on Poplar Avenue. Many hearts are aching after the loss of Dr. Mauck.

“It’s bad, it’s horrific, it’s terrible and our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” said Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.

Exclusive viewer video shows Collierville Police running intensely to find the suspect as sirens blare signaling the large response to the scene. Susan Baker had just entered the clinic with her family when the chaos started.

“Someone’s not going home to their family tonight and it could have been any one of us that was in that clinic today,” she said.

Police have not identified the suspect, describing the shooting as a one-on-one encounter that occurred inside an exam room.

“The gentleman that was with me, he actually saw the shooter run out of the building and he was letting the officers know that as we were still trying to get out of the building,” Baker said.

A witness on scene told WREG the suspect had been threatening Dr. Mauck for at least a week. Chief Lane said during the press conference the department had no knowledge of the alleged threats.

The suspect was apprehended outside the clinic five minutes after the shooting. Chief Lane said the quick response from his officers led to the suspect who still had the gun when he was taken into custody.

“Again, we’re talking about a guy who ran from a shooting scene and he’s in custody within five minutes, without additional loss of life, including our team the suspect,” Lane said.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time.

Campbell Clinic said in a statement, “We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck. We ask that you please lift his family in prayer.”

All Campbell Clinic locations will be close on July 12 until further notice.

Dr. Mauck treated patients at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Dr. Trey Eubanks, Interim President and Surgeon-in-Chief at Le Bonheur, said in a statement, “Please keep the entire Campbell Clinic family and especially Ben’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”