WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The District Attorney’s Office in Nashville released video showing the moments leading up to the death of an inmate at the Shelby County Jail in Memphis last October.

The medical examiner ruled 33-year-old Gershun Freeman’s death a homicide. A report by the medical examiner said Freeman was restrained by jailers and subsequently went into cardiac arrest.

Gershun Freeman (photos courtesy of Freeman’s family)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into his death in October at the request of Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy.

The Shelby County DA’s office has not said why the video was released by the DA’s office in Nashville or how they are involved in the investigation.

Freeman’s family and their attorneys are urging the Justice Department to take a closer look at the case.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said in a statement that Freeman’s death is another example of police brutality in Memphis.

“The death of Gershun Freeman is yet another shocking example of police brutality in the Memphis and Shelby County criminal justice systems. The newly released footage is visual evidence that at least 10 officers brutalized and beat Gershun to death, when he was naked and clearly suffering from a mental health crisis. Gershun’s family thanks District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office for their transparency in this, and we are confident that their office will bring these officers to justice on the criminal side.”