MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video obtained by WREG shows the moment a police chase ended in a deadly car crash in Hickory Hill Tuesday.

Police say the chase started because of a domestic violence incident, and they are still piecing together what exactly happened.

The video shows the moment a car speeding down Raines Road runs a red light and crashes into another car driving down Kirby Parkway Wednesday afternoon. Another car flipped into the parking lot of B&B Beauty Supply.

Warning: The video may be hard for some viewers to watch.

Kim Mok, the manager at B&B, said she heard the entire thing.

“It sounded like, ‘Boom!’ When it hit, the car crashed. That’s what it sounded like,” she said. “It flew and hit really bad, and flew to our side.”

The video shows deputies following quickly after jumping into action to help the people involved in the crash.

Memphis Police say it started at 1:17 p.m. when officers responded to the domestic violence incident at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road.

MPD Deputy Chief Samuel Hines said the suspect was driving down the road firing shots at another vehicle with a man, woman, and 4-year-old child inside. He said the woman was the suspect’s former partner.

The suspect’s car was then seen in Hickory Hill near Winchester when police began to pursue him.

“The suspect entered the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Raines Road where he disregarded a red light and struck two vehicles,” Hines said.

The suspect did not survive. At last check, one person who was injured in the crash is still recovering at Regional One.

It is not the first time we have seen a similar situation unfold in the same intersection. In October 2022, another person trying to escape the cops ran the red and hit four other cars. That suspect died as well.

Mok said she was disheartened, but not surprised.

“We live in Memphis and people drive like that. Speeding is regular here,” she said.

Police have not identified the suspect. We requested an update on the condition of the other person injured, but have not yet heard back.