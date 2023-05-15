MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A video shows a police chase in north Mississippi come to a screeching halt in front of a home in Marshall County over the weekend.

According to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, a pursuit started on Byhalia Road and Lee Road Saturday when the suspect refused to stop. Deputies deployed stop sticks, but the driver kept going and hit a patrol car.

The pursuit went into Marshall County where a deputy used a pit maneuver and caused the suspect to spin. One cruiser went up an embankment onto a lawn.

The suspect was taken into custody on the scene.

No one was injured during the incident.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has not released any further information but they are expected to have more information Tuesday.