CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Police say 14 people were shot in a violent Sunday morning in Clarksdale.

Clarksdale Police say that the disagreement started after a concert at the Clarksdale Civic Auditorium and spilled over onto Delta Avenue.

No one was killed, but the incident left many shaken.

A witness said Delta Avenue, where folks go to hear the Blues, sounded like a war zone.

A worker at a Clarksdale office sent this video, which has been edited to show the few seconds when shots rang out.