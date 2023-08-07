MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some would-be car thieves were caught on camera firing several shots at a man who tried to stop them from stealing a neighbor’s car in the Lea’s Wood Historic District.

No one was hurt in the shooting on Williford Street early Saturday morning, but one bullet hit another neighbor’s front door.

Storm door shattered by a bullet The bullet is still in the door

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said the bottom half of her storm door was shattered by the bullet still lodged in her front door.

“I didn’t realize until the next morning my door had been hit, and I got ready to leave for work. I opened my door, and there were cops standing on the other side of the door, and there was glass everywhere,” she said.

A camera on the outside of her home captured the shooting. In the video, you can hear a man yell for the car thieves to leave and then hear at least seven gunshots as they drive away.

“They were shooting out of a sunroof,” she said.

Police said the suspects, who were in a grey or silver Kia Soul, tried to steal a green Kia Soul from a driveway in the 200 block of Williford.

Supect on Williford Surveillance picture of suspects

Investigators said footage from the car owner’s Ring camera showed the suspects trying to steal the Kia, leave, come back, and try to steal it again. The car owner said the thieves likely had difficulty taking the Kia because it had a steering wheel lock.

When the suspects returned, they were confronted by a neighbor across the street.

Driver’s side window of the car shattered by would-be car thieves on Williford

The woman with a bullet hole in her front door said she knew the gunfire was close and felt lucky to be alive. She said about an hour before the shooting, she was asleep on a couch on the other side of the door.

“I could have been hit in my living room. One of those shots could have come through my front window,” she said.

If you recognize anything about the suspects or know anything about the attempted car theft, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.