MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old at a Hickory Hill apartment complex.

On April 1, police responded to a shooting at the Cedar Run Apartments on East Point Cove. Upon arrival, officers found a teen suffering from gunshot wounds outside the apartment door. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation has revealed four males as suspects.

Memphis Police released surveillance video from the area and photos of three of the suspects Friday. The video shows three armed males running from the scene of the homicide.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.