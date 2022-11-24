MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have released video of a suspect vehicle following a shooting outside a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Haynes Road outside of the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthorn Clinic around 10 a.m.

According to police, officers found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle that had been shot several times. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Surveillance video shows the suspects firing multiple shots while traveling southbound. Investigators say there were at least two suspects and describe the vehicle as a four-door silver Infiniti sedan with a sunroof.

Photo of suspect vehicle

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.