MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city.

In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police.

Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a Piccadilly on Stage Road.

Her manager, Patrick Watley, fought back shoving the cash register back at the man and picking up a stool to scare him off.

“I just couldn’t stand next to the young lady and see her be violated like that,” said manager, Patrick Watley.

Watley said the incident happened Tuesday night around 7:20.

The robbery comes on the heels of a break-in Sunday morning. No one was hurt, but he said the cashier is still shaken.

“She was just a little traumatized. She didn’t show up to work today, so we understand she’s a little bit upset. [He] pushed her to the ground and knocked her out of the seat,” Watley said.

WREG was able to review the surveillance video. It shows two men inside the store less than 2 minutes before running off.

Watley said the thieves got away with nearly a thousand dollars. He said the store was just burglarized Sunday.

“They had to case us out a little bit because they knew exactly what to do. This is the second robbery we had at Piccadilly, not this one but another one at another store,” he said.

Police also said the Home Depot on Stage Road behind the restaurant was robbed by two men fitting the same description. Detectives said thieves also hit Home Depot stores in Cordova and Hickory Hill the same night pretending to be customers.

The department is investigating if the crimes are connected.

“Memphis is rough,” Patrick continued. “It’s just one of those things that’s going to be a repeated cycle. It’s going to continue to happen over and over.”

The witnesses to these robberies tell police the suspects were in a dark or silver-colored vehicle.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.