MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint outside a Christian school before breaking into the building.

Police said the victim arrived at the Gateway Christian School on Macon Road Tuesday when a silver sedan with Mississippi tags pulled up.

She told officers a man got out of the driver’s seat, approached her while pointing a gun at her, and demanded her purse. The suspect then left the scene.

According to police, the victim ran into the school and several minutes later, the silver sedan returned. The same man got out of the vehicle and broke out the glass door with his gun.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the school. Police said when he couldn’t find the victim inside the school, he got into the sedan and drove away.

MPD said no students were at the school when the incident happened but they did not say if the suspect stole anything from the school.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.