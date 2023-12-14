MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was able to fight off a robber who tried to abduct him at gunpoint outside a Bank of America on Winchester Road.

It happened last Thursday in the 8000 block of Winchester and was all caught on camera.

In the surveillance video released by MPD, you can see the robber approach the passenger side of the victim’s van and push the victim inside the vehicle. Seconds later, you can see the victim free himself from the van and struggle with the robber.

The victim told police he was putting his tools back inside his work van when the masked robber ambushed him. He said the robber pointed a gun at him and demanded he get inside the passenger seat of the van.

The victim was not hurt, but the robber left with his wallet and 2022 Chevrolet Express van.

If you recognize the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.