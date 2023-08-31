MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who has lived and operated several businesses in the Nutbush area for 35 years is considering leaving the neighborhood after her property was violently vandalized.

It happened last Friday afternoon at Macon and National and was all caught on camera.

Kat Plumley lives in Nutbush and runs a private resale company out of an industrial space on Macon Road. She said she was there when a man walked up to the storefront, began knocking over a number of heavy planters, damaged an awning, and broke out a window.

“Oh my God, I was sitting here watching it on the camera. I heard all the ruckus about ten feet from my living room chair,” said Plumley.

Plumley said she watched him turn over the barrels, return, and throw a piece of concrete at her window. She said a thin foam board inside the window was the only thing that stopped the rock from coming inside and hitting her.

“I just about jumped out of my skin. It sounded like a bomb going off, and I was ten feet from it,” Plumley said.

Plumely ran a thrift store and later a pizza shop in the same spot. She said she would do anything for the neighborhood and has been battling blight in the area for years.

“People know I’m Kat and will do anything you need,” she said. “I did the daycare across the street. They’ve got the same barrels, and I did it for her to dress it up but also to protect from these cars that are just insane.”

Pumpley said this is the third time in five years police have been called to her property because of crime. She said she had no idea why the man decided to damage her building but thinks it might be time to move.

“I can fix the damage,” said Plumley. “It’s the attitude he carries. Where does that go from here? What is he still feeling? The emotion that I’m carrying right now. That’s what’s heavy on me.”

If you recognize the man in the video, contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.