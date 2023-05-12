MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people smashed their way into a Southaven, Mississippi gun store and made off with handfuls of weapons Wednesday.

Now the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a combined reward of $5,000 for information leading to their arrest and conviction.

Surveillance cameras show the men busting through the door at a store called Fine Jewelry at 570 Goodman Road around 1 a.m. Wednesday. It wasn’t jewelry they were after, though.

The masked thieves hammered through glass display cases with crowbars and ran out the door with merchandise including numerous rifles and handguns.

The ATF did not know which was the suspects fled. ATF did not release the value of the weapons.

The ATF Oxford Field Office and Southaven Police Department are jointly investigating this crime.

Anyone with any informationshould contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), the ATF Oxford Field Office at 662-513-2140, or the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.