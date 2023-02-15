MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It has not been a good start to the tax season for some tax preparers in Memphis.

The Memphis Fire Department said it is now investigating four arsons at area businesses. Fire investigators said someone intentionally set Refund Taxes on South Perkins on fire last Thursday.

In the video, two men were seen breaking into the business’s front doors just before 3:30 in the morning. One of the suspects goes inside, and about 30 seconds later, you see what looks like a fire being ignited and then smoke coming out of the business.

Monday, MFD released a video of an arsonist responsible for fires at three Washington Credit and Tax Solutions stores last week. They also released photos of two persons of interest in the cases.

Pictures provided by Memphis Fire Department

The fires happened at the Mt. Moriah, Elvis Presley Boulevard, and Ramill locations.

The owner of the Washington Credit and Tax Solutions, Chestine Washington, told WREG she was recently assaulted by one of the suspects.

“The motive is stemming from another tax company. She and her boyfriend paid them to burn my offices down because she’s an ex-employee, and she used to work for my company,” she said. “The two suspects are actually affiliated with the girl that owns the other tax company and also had an affiliation with my team and me being assaulted a week or so ago at predate.”

Fire investigators said an accelerant was used to start all of the fires.

If you recognize the men in the pictures or videos or know anything about the fires, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.