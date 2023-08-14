MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ police chief promised heightened law enforcement presence downtown after a mass shooting this weekend that wounded eight people as cars spun out in a busy intersection.

WREG obtained video footage from the mass shooting that occurred Downtown early Sunday morning.

MPD says the shots rang out shortly after midnight Sunday. A large crowd gathered at B.B. King Boulevard and Peabody Place, just one block off Beale Street, as several people were driving recklessly.

While trying to contain that scene, a Memphis Police officer was assaulted. A shot also was fired into the window of a nearby hotel.

Chief CJ Davis addressed crime in the area in a Facebook post over the weekend, saying, “There will continue to be a heightened law enforcement presence in the Downtown area to curtail these senseless acts of violence. It is our commitment to bring bad actors to justice to maintain a safe environment in the downtown area for all.”

According to Memphis Police, the following were injured and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment:

A 24-year-old male transported to Regional One Hospital

A 54-year-old male transported to Regional One Hospital

A 37-year-old female transported by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital

A 31-year-old female transported by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital

A 20-year-old male transported by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital

A 19-year-old female transported to Methodist Central by private vehicle

A 28-year-old male transported to Baptist Desoto by private vehicle

A 31-year-old male transported to Methodist South by private vehicle

Police said two of the victims were in critical but stable condition, while the others suffered non-critical injuries. All eight victims are expected to be okay.

Investigators collected several shell casings from the northeast corner of the intersection. Police said none of the victims were sure who fired the shots, or why.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information as of Monday morning.

If you have any information on this incident, call 901-545-COPS.