MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting in a Fox Meadows neighborhood was caught on camera early Wednesday morning.

Neighbors in the 3500 block of Fox Meadows Road said it was one of two drive-by shootings within two hours.

“I was just hiding in my bathroom until I saw the police come,” said Kassundria Virgous.

Virgous put up cameras two weeks ago for her safety and what she saw was scary.

“You can hear all the gunfire. You can see the fire jumping out of the guns and people standing outside shooting back,” said Virgous.

Police collected around a dozen shell casings and talked to several people who live in the duplex across the street but have not made any arrests.

Virgous said several cars nearby were hit by bullets, and one came through her front window.

3500 block of Fox Meadows Road

“I assume that bullet is lodged in my wall,” she said.

Police are looking for a dark-colored sedan. If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.