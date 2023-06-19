MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young woman says she is still in shock after she says a neighbor pointed a gun at her and her brother for riding on a 4-wheeler.

A viral video captured the confrontation between the neighbors. The video showcases the tension-filled moments after Amber Taylor alerted her family a shotgun was drawn on her and her 16-year-old brother while they riding a 4-wheeler in their Horn Lake neighborhood.

“I never experienced anything like that. I thought my life was gone or my little brother,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she was celebrating her daughter’s birthday on Saturday when the confrontation took place. She decided to hop on a 4-wheeler with her brother and when the two turned on Manchester Drive and passed a home things took a turn.

“She yelled out a racial slur which was (expletive) and that was when we went past the first time,” she said.

Taylor said she was confused but the woman made sure the message was received on the way back.

“She was in the middle of the road with her gun and she aimed it right at us which had me on two wheels trying to dodge her,” she said.

That’s when her family went to confront the woman.

“Kids ride up and down the street all the time in a 4-wheeler. It’s illegal, we know that but doesn’t justify her actions,” said their father Kelvin Taylor.

Kelvin said he could see the fear in his son’s eyes.

“He’s confused. He’s wondering what did I do. Son, you didn’t do anything. This is the way the world is,” he said.

Horn Lake Police said when they arrived the shotgun was not loaded and the homeowner has a pending simple assault charge.

The family is hoping justice is quickly served for what they are calling a racially charged incident.

“There is no other reason other than she seen some Black people having fun and the reason why I say that is because of what she said. She brought race in it,” Taylor said.

We went to the home where the altercation happened, but no one would answer the door.