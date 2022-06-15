MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help identifying a group of men they say broke into two businesses in Whitehaven within a week span.

Police believe it was two groups that worked together to commit the crimes because of the cars they used – targeting a strip mall off of Elvis Presley.

The suspects were caught on camera minutes before the crime.

Security video shows the two dark-colored sedans pulling into the parking lot at the same time and parking next to one another.

Police say one of those cars, was only used in one of the burglaries.

Security video shows five men wearing masks and carrying what appears to be a crowbar right before the first incident which police say was a burglary of the Lavish clothing store.

Then what appears to be that same security camera shows a video of four more men all wearing masks and hoods a week later.

Police believe this group is responsible for breaking into the Dominos.

Detectives say the groups took money and clothes during the burglaries.

If you know anything, give CrimeStoppers a call at 901-528-CASH.