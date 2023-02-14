MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for at least five car burglars caught on camera breaking into several vehicles outside TJ Mulligans late Friday night.

The thieves, who arrived in two separate vehicles, could be responsible for dozens of car burglaries at several other businesses in Cordova and East Memphis over the weekend.

SkyCop video from outside TJ Mulligans on Trinity Road shows a dark blue vehicle pulling up at around 10:45 p.m. and three people jumping out and breaking car windows.

About 45 seconds later, another dark-colored vehicle pulls on the lot, and two people jump out and join them.

Gabe Tranum likes to go to TJ Mulligans on the weekends. He said the car burglars shattered his driver’s side window but didn’t take anything valuable.

“I guess they were just looking for guns and stuff. They just took my bag,” said Tranum. “It’s just paperwork. I guess they just saw papers and threw the bag on the ground.”

Tranum said at least a dozen vehicles in the lot had broken windows. Another person at TJ Mullins posted a video of the damage on Facebook.

Police said a number of cars were also hit Friday night at Huey’s on North Germantown Parkway.

On Saturday, nearly twenty vehicles were broken into on the Baptist Memorial lot on Walnut Grove in East Memphis.

“I know Chili’s got hit, and as I was driving home, I saw cops at Huey’s on Germantown. I think they said seven got hit over there. I think Flying Saucer got hit. I know Tavern got hit, and Mulligans got hit,” Tranum said. “It’s like they started at Chili’s and just worked their way down Germantown.”

Tranum was surprised at how long the criminals stayed in the TJ Mulligans’ parking lot.

“It’s crazy how relaxed they looked. Like they were there for three minutes, you know? And no one saw anything,” he said.

MPD SkyCop video

Tranum said it’s the second time his car has been broken into over the last year. He said not enough is being done to prosecute those committing the crimes and is just glad this time, no one was hurt.

“Did you see that driver had that gun out the whole time? So, I’m glad no one walked up on them. It would have been a bad night or a worse night,” Tranum said.

If you recognize the vehicles or individuals in the video or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.