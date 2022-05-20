MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are trying to identify a group of burglars who went on a crime spree Thursday and hit two businesses in East Memphis.

The burglars broke into Oak Hall, a clothing shop on Poplar Avenue just east of I-240. They were seen scouting out the store, then grabbing armfuls of merchandise before running out.

Another camera angle showed one of the thieves loading up a laundry basket with merchandise from the jewelry case. They got away with clothes, purses, belts, and even cologne.

Police say the men also broke into Tate Jewelers on Poplar near Oak Court Mall the same day.

Investigators say the burglars made their getaway in a stolen white F-150 pickup. A light-colored 4-door sedan may also have been used.

Anyone who can help police identify these men is asked to CrimeStoppers at 528-cash.