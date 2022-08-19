MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A northeast Memphis liquor store owner says he was hit twice in one month by burglars who were after his most expensive products.

Jo Chhabra said thieves cut a hole in the back wall of Alex’s Discount liquor and took about $3,000 worth of alcohol from a rear storage area in July.

Jo Chhabra, owner of Alex’s Discount Liquor

Early Thursday morning, a group of six used an ax to break through the business’s front door and two doors inside and left with 60-70 cases of cognac worth more than $50,000.

In the store’s surveillance footage, all the suspects are wearing hoodies, masks, and gloves. They look for some cash near the registers and then start carrying out armloads of alcohol.

“Hennessy and Remy Martin cognacs,” said Chhabra.

Chhabra said police responded to an alarm call at his store within a few minutes. MPD said plainclothes officers observed several people wearing masks leave in four or five cars.

Police said the officers were able to arrest one of the burglars who stayed behind. They said Carl Turner, 25, led officers on a foot chase, but they were able to take him into custody near some businesses in the 4700 block of Hickory Hill Road.

Carl Turner

They said Turner was wearing a grey hoodie and khaki pants that matched the clothing worn by one of the suspects caught on camera.

The thieves also caused about $3,000 in damage to Chhabra’s store. He’s always made changes to secure his store but said he knows it will never be enough.

“It’s Memphis. What are you going to do,” he said.

Several liquor stores have been hit in Memphis in recent months. Police have not said if the break-in at Alex’s is connected to other burglaries.

Turner was charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest.

If you recognize anything about the other suspects or have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.