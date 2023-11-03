MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three people caught on camera robbing four businesses around Memphis Wednesday night.

Investigators said the robbers, who were wearing hoodies and masks, held up an American Deli in the 3200 block of Jackson, an American Deli in the 3500 block of South Mendenhall, and then moved on to DD’s Discounts in the 3500 block of Riverdale.

Police said two of the males walked into DD’s in Hickory Hill around 7:30 p.m. and pretended they were buying something to get access to the cash register. They said as soon as the register opened, the males jumped over the counter and grabbed money from the drawer.

Robbery suspects. Courtesy: Memphis Police

An employee said when he approached the robbers, one of them pulled out a black handgun and told him they just wanted the money.

Twenty minutes later, the same group of males entered the Walgreens in the 3500 block of Park and took cash from the register. One of them also displayed a gun.

Friday, MPD released video and photos of the suspects. In one of the videos, you can see the robbers committing the crime.

MPD has not said how much the robbers got away with, but according to a police report, they took $800 from DD’s Discounts.

The suspects were seen leaving in a Blue Honda Civic. One of the suspects was wearing a gray hoodie with an orange V on the back.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.