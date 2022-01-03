MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD needs your help identifying six suspects who they say burglarized and robbed a local City Gear Monday morning.

According to Memphis police, the burglary happened around 7:00 a.m. on the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue in Cherokee. The suspects drove up to the business and broke the front window.

The video showed the suspects stealing from the store, which police say totaled to be $40,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothes.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Malibu and a dark SUV. No arrests have been made.

Getaway car used in burglary

Over the last month, police have responded to a number of similar smash and grabs.

In early December, a City Gear on Frayser Boulevard was hit twice by thieves just days apart.

The same week, a similar break-in at Bad Timing streetwear in the University of Memphis area was also captured on camera.

Just days before Christmas, MPD released video of an SUV crashing through the front doors of Hibbets Sports on Shelby Drive.

Police say four men in a black Infinity got away with about $12,000 worth of clothes. Menton said he has a good idea of what the crooks are doing with their stolen loot.

“Selling it on the internet or selling it on the street, but they’re definitely selling it,” said Moten.

Police have charged twin brothers Darnell and Daniel Grayer in the burglary at the City Gear in Frayser.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

All calls are confidential.