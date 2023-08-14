MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Memphis, we are hearing from some of the victims and learning about their stories of survival as they embark on a journey toward healing.

While things are back to normal for nearby businesses at the site of the shooting, for those on the receiving end of those bullets, that hasn’t been the case.

Dozens of gunshots were fired into a crowd as bystanders watched drag racers take over the intersection of BB King and Peabody Place. Victims of the shooting are reliving the horror that unfolded.

“It was very wild out there. People running everywhere, and I really didn’t know where to run,” said Casedra Rucker.

Those seconds of indecisiveness would prove to be costly, resulting in Rucker, a mother of four, being shot in the neck.

“As I ran, I felt a lot of tingling, a lot of burning sensation on the right side of my neck. So, I fell and hit the ground, not knowing that I was still shot. I was yelling ‘I’m shot, I’m shot.’ I couldn’t believe it,” she recalled.

As Rucker lay wounded, seven others would end up shot. With gunfire erupting, guests at the Hampton Inn also took cover.

“My husband was like, ’Oh my God, that’s an automatic.’ I said, ‘Oh my gosh, get down, get down.’ Crawled aside the bed,” said one hotel guest.

Seconds before the shooting, the guest, who prefers not to be named due to safety reasons, said her husband was near the window where a bullet landed.

“Literally, right where he was standing. Thank God there were two layers of glass ’cause he would have been shot, ’cause it would have been right at his mid-section,” the guest said.

At this time, detectives have not released a motive or suspect description. As their investigation continues, many are just grateful to have been spared.

“I feel very blessed. I feel blessed to make it home to my babies,” Rucker said.

All the victims of the shooting are expected to be okay. Casedra Rucker set up a fundraiser for her medical expenses. If you would like to help out, click here.