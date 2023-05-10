MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man who had his Infiniti stolen from outside Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital helped them track down the alleged car thief.

Investigators said the 2012 Infiniti G37 was driven off the lot on May 3. The victim said along with the car, the crook got his credit cards and a MacBook Pro.

The victim said he got a notification that someone tried to log into his MacBook with an email address using the name mjstackss. Police said the victim did some digging on social media and found a picture for mjstackss, which helped them develop Myron McGhee,18, as a suspect.

Detectives said they also obtained video footage of McGhee trying to use the victim’s Cash App card at a Valero on Chelsea.

Court records show McGhee is also accused of stealing a Kia in February. Police said McGhee was captured on camera at the same Valero station getting out of the stolen Kia.

McGhee is now facing a number of charges, including theft of property, burglary of a vehicle, vandalism, and criminal impersonation.

Wednesday, the Memphis Police Department said so far this year, there have been 5,540 auto thefts in the city, compared to 2,108 during the same period last year. That’s an increase of more than 160%

McGhee is being held on a $45,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.