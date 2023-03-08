MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon is facing charges after he was found in a stolen truck with a pink handgun.

On Tuesday, the victim told MPD that his Ford truck was stolen from his home in northeast Memphis. The victim left an Air Tag inside his truck and tracked it to a driveway in Raleigh.

Once officers made the scene, they found a man asleep in the driver seat of the stolen vehicle. According to reports, there was a pink handgun in the passenger seat. The gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and a nine-round magazine.

Police took the suspect, Christopher Clark, into custody. Clark denied stealing the car and owning the handgun.

An already convicted felon, Clark was charged with Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000 and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun. He is set to appear in court Wednesday.